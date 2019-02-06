Bill Adds Fee To Ride Share Surge Price To Fund DUI Prevention
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new bill filed in the Oklahoma house would increase prices on rideshare customers to fund new programs to end drinking and driving.
House Bill 1143 is asking ride share companies like Uber or Lyft to create a new charge during “surge pricing” hours.
According to the bill’s text, added cost would be a 20 percent increase on surge pricing. Surge pricing normally happens on the weekends or during peak times, like sporting events or concerts.
The added money would then go to create a new revolving fund to be operated by the Department of Public Safety to use for drunk driving prevention programs. The department already has robust programs including the ENDUI program which sets up checkpoints along state roadways to check for impaired drivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahomans are killed in drunk driving crashes at a rate nearly two to one compared to the national average.
But the bill is raising questions about whether an added fee could scare away ride sharing companies or deter potential customers from using the services instead of getting behind the wheel after a long night of drinking.
“I can't control what a ride share service chooses to do in response,” the bill’s author, Rep. Merleyn Bell (D-Norman) said. “My hope is that they would be willing to become a committed partner in ensuring that more Oklahomans get home safely whether that's during surge charge pricing or not.”
Bell did not address additional concerns that the bill could be seen as a punishment for responsible people trying to avoid drinking and driving, only saying the bill is meant to prevent DUIs.