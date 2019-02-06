News
Netflix Hit 'Tidying Up' Creates Business For Resale Shops
A Wisconsin resale shop is seeing an increase in customers wanting to sell their items because of a new Netflix show.
It's called "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo." Her method, seen on the show and featured in her book released a few years ago, helps people get rid of clutter and transform their lives.
It's called the Konmari Method. Kondo encourages people to tidy by category, rather than location, starting with clothes.
She says people should, "keep only those things that speak to the heart, and discard items that no longer spark joy."