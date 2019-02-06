News
Tuesday Night Homicide In SW OKC Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating a homicide in SW Oklahoma City.
Police say they were called to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Heyman Street near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 15th Street at 11:40 pm on Tuesday. Officers said they discovered a body in a field that had injuries consistent with homicide.
The victim's name has not been released and authorities have not made any arrests in the case.
The homicide is the 10th in Oklahoma City in 2019.