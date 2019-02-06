1 Arrested In Newcastle Casino Officer-Involved Shooting
NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma - One person has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting at the Newcastle Casino, Wednesday morning, officials confirm.
According to authorities, two officers from Chickasaw Lighthouse Police Department were involved in the incident that took place near the parking lot and garage of the casino.
No one was shot during the incident. Officials are working to determine where the shots came from.
The casino was temporarily on lock down, but patrons that have not been directly impacted by the incident are allowed to leave from a separate exit, officials said.
The only suspect involved in the situation is in custody, without incident, according to officials.
There are currently no details on what lead to the shooting.
This is a developing story, Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.