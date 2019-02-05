Edmond Voters To Decide On School Bond Issue That Includes Security Upgrades
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Next Tuesday, Edmond residents will decide whether they want to pass a 59th consecutive bond issue.
The district is the third-largest in the state, that boasts more than 25,000 students and 27 schools.
The district wants to build two new elementary schools and add classrooms, and an entrance at Edmond Memorial High School.
The proposal also calls for $3.7 million in added security measures, that include electronic doors, electronic I.D. cards, shatter resistant glass, additional security cameras and more fencing on school properties.
Superintendent Bret Towne says the district and its partners went to work identifying security needs after the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida last Valentine’s Day. Seventeen people were killed by a former student.
“More counselors, more health supports, more just focus on these individual kids who have some issues. Identifying them, putting crisis teams together, support teams for kids who have the potential. It really is a wholistic approach to safety and security,” said Towne.