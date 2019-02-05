Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic rebuttal

10:39 p.m.: Democrat Stacey Abrams delivered the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address shortly after he concluded his speech in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Abrams narrowly lost Georgia's gubernatorial election in November.

Abrams drew from her experience growing up in a middle class family to explain her view about America.

"My family understood firsthand that while success is not guaranteed, we live in a nation where opportunity is possible," she said. "But we do not succeed alone - in these United States, when times are tough, we can persevere because our friends and neighbors will come for us. Our first responders will come for us."

Abrams emphasized the importance of bipartisanship and the need to avoid another government shutdown like the one which left 800,000 federal workers furloughed or working without pay for 35 days.

Abrams also alluded to her time as the minority leader of the Georgia state House of Representatives, saying that in times of difficulty in the state, "the leaders of our state didn't shut down -- we came together. And we kept our word."

"It should be no different in our nation's capital. We may come from different sides of the political aisle; but, our joint commitment to the ideals of this nation cannot be negotiable," she said.

"Just a few weeks ago, I joined volunteers to distribute meals to furloughed federal workers. They waited in line for a box of food and a sliver of hope since they hadn't received a paycheck in weeks," Abrams said, accusing Mr. Trump of "making their livelihoods a pawn for political games."

Abrams outlined Democratic priorities, like strengthening gun control, working on reducing student loans, and decreasing economic inequality.

"In Georgia and around the country, people are striving for a middle class where a salary truly equals economic security. But instead, families' hopes are being crushed by Republican leadership that ignores real life or just doesn't understand it," Abrams said.

She also hit back against Mr. Trump's call to build a wall at the southern border, saying: "America is made stronger by the presence of immigrants - not walls."

In her speech, Abrams also discussed voting rights, as she has long advocated for greater access to the ballot.

"While I acknowledged the results of the 2018 election here in Georgia - I did not and we cannot accept efforts to undermine our right to vote. That's why I started a nonpartisan organization called Fair Fight to advocate for voting rights," she said.

"This is the next battle for our democracy, one where all eligible citizens can have their say about the vision we want for our country. We must reject the cynicism that says allowing every eligible vote to be cast and counted is a 'power grab,'" Abrams said, referencing a recent speech where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of a "power grab" by supporting making election day a federal holiday.

Like Mr. Trump, ironically, Abrams pleaded for greater unity among the American people.

"In this time of division and crisis, we must come together and stand for, and with, one another," she said. "So even as I am very disappointed by the president's approach to our problems - I still don't want him to fail. But we need him to tell the truth, and to respect his duties and the extraordinary diversity that defines America."

Abrams concluded her speech by saying that "the state of our union will always be strong" because Americans fight for "shared values."