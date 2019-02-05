News
New Bill Would Ban Vaping At Oklahoma Schools
A bill to outlaw vaping in schools soars through a Senate committee.
The bill would classify vaping along the same lines as other tobacco use in schools. In short, it would be illegal and subject to fines.
Former teacher turned Sen. JJ Dossett, D-Owasso, authored Senate Bill 33, which would expand the Tobacco-Free Schools Act to ban the use of any vaping. That includes vaping devices as well as the cartridges, whether or not they contain nicotine. Most schools have policy's banning vaping, but Dossett said that's not enough.
Senate Bill 33 will now be considered by the full Senate. If it becomes law, violators can face fines up to $100.