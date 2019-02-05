News
Silver Alert Issued For Muskogee Man
Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 4:45 PM CST
Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man. Wallace Brown was last seen in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Street around 2:20 Tuesday afternoon.
Brown, who is described as a black male, was wearing a gray plaid shirt and blue jeans. He may be driving a 2009 red four-door Nissan Maxima with Oklahoma tags CPN-980.
Police say he suffers from dementia and severe health problems. He left his phone at home, a news bulletin states.
We have requested a photo of Mr. Brown and will post it as soon as it is available.