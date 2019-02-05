News
Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Son In Adair County
An Adair County man was arrested Monday after his son was stabbed to death, OSBI agents said.
Juan-Daniel Hernandez, 51, was arrested on a manslaughter complaint in connection with his son's death.
OSBI agents were asked to investigate after Marco Antonio Hernandez, 26, died from severe injuries he suffered on Sunday night.
The Adair County Sheriff's Office was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 80200 block of S 4730 Road in Stilwell. There, officers found Marco Hernandez dead at the scene.
Juan-Danile Hernandez was booked into the Adair County jail.