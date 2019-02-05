3 Suspects In Custody After Incident At NW OKC Bank
Oklahoma City, OK - According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, three teens are in custody after being confronted inside a NW OKC about making threatening comments.
According to the OCPD, the three teens called an Uber to take them to the Midfirst Bank at Northwest 23rd and May Avenue.
When they arrived at the bank, the Uber driver called police after overhearing one of teens, who reportedly was in possession of a firearm, say he was going to "pop someone inside the bank".
Officers quickly arrived on scene and made contact with the teens inside the bank. An officer said one teen wouldn't show his hands, "causing a scuffle," according to the OCPD. That teen was tased and all three were taken into custody for questioning, according to officials.
Officials confirm the bank was never robbed.
