Firefighters have extinguished a large southwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported at Seminole Ridge Apartments near Interstate 240 and S Walker Avenue.

The fire affected at least four units. 

Before firefighters arrived, a mother and baby were able to escape the blaze.

Paramedics treated the baby, who has a preexisting condition, and the mother, firefighters said.

A cause for the fire has not been determined. 

