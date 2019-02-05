News
Firefighters Put Out Large SW OKC Apartment Fire
Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 1:43 PM CST
Firefighters have extinguished a large southwest Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported at Seminole Ridge Apartments near Interstate 240 and S Walker Avenue.
The fire affected at least four units.
Before firefighters arrived, a mother and baby were able to escape the blaze.
Paramedics treated the baby, who has a preexisting condition, and the mother, firefighters said.
A cause for the fire has not been determined.
