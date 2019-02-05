Bringing guests to the House chamber for the State of the Union address has a long tradition. Lawmakers can each bring one guest, while the president may invite two dozen guests to sit in the first lady's box. The speaker of the House may also bring 24 guests to sit in the speaker's box. In many cases, the guests epitomize an issue currently facing the nation or a lawmaker's state. This year, as President Trump faces a busy legislative agenda where he continues to fight for border security funding, efforts to reform health care and stabilization of the nation's economy, the guest list ranges from undocumented immigrants to veterans, or to parents of school shooting victims.