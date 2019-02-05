News
Man Hospitalized After Shooting In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot overnight in Northwest Oklahoma City, Tuesday.
Officials said the man was driving himself to the hospital when he called 911.
The driver eventually stopped near Northwest 7th Street and North Shartel Avenue, but was reported to be uncooperative with police.
The mans condition is unknown.
Officials have not released any names.
