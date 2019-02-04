News
OKC Police Investigating Following The Death Of A 3-Year-Old
Monday, February 4th 2019, 10:14 PM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating following the death of a 3-year-old boy Monday night.
According to the OCPD, emergency crews were called to a home at Southwest 21st and Brookline after a report of an unresponsive child.
The child was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.