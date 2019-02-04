Survivors, Patients Attend 'World Cancer Day' Event In OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Monday was recognized worldwide as “World Cancer Day.” For the first time ever, Oklahoma City’s Stephenson Cancer Center hosted an event commemorating the day.
Local software engineer James Bost helped organize the event. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2012, yet he’s still managed to run in nine marathons since. But he also knows he’s playing with “house money.”
“Only six percent of people are expected to survive pancreatic cancer after five years. Only six percent,” said Bost.
Successful Oklahoma City businessman Stephen Saake was diagnosed with Stage 4 leukemia 15 months ago.
“Everything just stops, so you have to give in to that. You stop, or you die,” said Saake.
Saake’s cancer is now in remission.
Both men say the support they’ve received from their families and their doctors have made all of the difference in the world.
“It changes who you are, and what you are, and hopefully makes you better,” said Bost.