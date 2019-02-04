Yukon Woman Accused Of Severely Abusing Boyfriend's Toddler
YUKON, Oklahoma - Kassidy Cheyenne Kilgore remains in jail, without bond, after police said she abused a 3-year-old child.
A newly released police report states Kilgore told officials the toddler took a “fall from the table” on January 30.
Police said Kilgore is dating the child’s father, and she was babysitting for the family.
Doctors told police the injuries do not appear to be from the incident Kilgore described.
“The child was injured pretty severely. There were some broken bones, and some trauma to the child's head area,” said Yukon Police Major John Brown.
The police report states Kilgore called her boyfriend and sent a Snapchat photo on January 30.
The father was at work at the time, according to investigators. The report states Kilgore then asked her boyfriend to "send for his mother".
When the child's grandmother arrived, she reportedly took the toddler to the ER of Canadian Valley Hospital.
Police said there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved in the abuse other than Kilgore.
“Our investigators were able to go back and interview the doctors and everybody else,” said Major Brown.
The child was eventually transferred to OU Children’s Hospital.
Later, investigators did search Kilgore’s home for evidence.
Charges have not been filed yet, but police say Kilgore faces a number of complaints.
“We are looking at aggravated child abuse, possession of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia,” said Major Brown. “The investigators were able to recover some drugs that were found in the apartment where the girlfriend resides.”
Police said the toddler is expected to recover and is now in the care of the grandmother.