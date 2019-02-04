Cushing Public Schools Rolls Out New Visitor Check-In System
CUSHING, Oklahoma - Students at Cushing Public Schools are about to get a lot safer. “School Safe ID” kiosks will soon be installed in all five of the district’s buildings.
Beginning February 18, all visitors at Cushing Public Schools will be required to present a valid state-issued ID to obtain a visitor’s pass and enter the building. After scanning the ID, staff will know almost immediately if men and women visiting the school are supposed to be there.
"Anything you can do to increase security for your students and staff and help parents feel sure their children are in a safe environment where they can learn effectively, those are things that get my attention," said Cushing Public School Superintendent Koln Knight.
School Safe ID runs information from the ID through the national database of registered sex offenders.
That’s not all.
“There is always that chance that a child could go home with the wrong person,” said Knight. “As long as parents and guardians keep their information up to date in our student information system, it alleviates that concern to make sure that they are going home with the right guardian.”
The district has had their eye on the technology for about a year. Many school districts across the state already use School Safe ID.
With a $17,000 price tag, it was an easy decision for the district.
“It’s a little inconvenience in the beginning for our folks to get used to it, but it is well worth it,” said Knight. “I believe, and I hope our patrons appreciate the extra lengths that we go to in making sure children and our staff are safe.”