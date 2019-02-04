3 Suspects Wanted In Connection With Armed Robbery At OKC Gas Station
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City investigators are looking for three people in connection to a recent robbery. The suspects were last seen at a 7-Eleven gas station on the corner of Northwest 23rd and Portland Avenue.
Security cameras from the store captured two of the three suspects in early January. The man wearing a black hoodie, police said, was with the other suspect who robbed a Tulsa man at one of the gas pumps.
“Before I could even pump my gas,” said Derek Rolland, robbery victim. “That’s when he kind of approaches me, sticks something to my side and was like hey give me your wallet.”
Rolland was not sure if the man was armed or not but did not want to take a chance. Rolland told the suspect to take the cash but leave him his state ID and social security card. The man told him he would leave the wallet at another location.
“I’ll just leave your wallet across the street,” said Rolland. “You just drive off and go across the street and get it. I was like that don’t even sound good.”
The suspect took off in a silver Chrysler Sebring driven by the woman and a third passenger. Rolland followed them to an abandoned apartment complex on Northwest 23rd Street. That is when he realized the suspect had a gun.
“He believes one of the suspects shot or fired a round at him,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Fortunately, not striking him or his vehicle.”
The woman drove away, and the robber took off on foot. Rolland again followed the man but lost sight of him.
“He went like three or four blocks,” said Rolland. “Running through a neighborhood.”
The victim never got his wallet back. Now police are on the hunt for the three people and have a warning for the public.
“Be aware of your surroundings,” said Morgan. “Be aware of the people who are pumping gas near you or as they’re pulling up next to you.”
Call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 405-235-7300 if you recognize the people in the photos.