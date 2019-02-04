News
Make-A-Wish Sends Tulsa Firefighter's Family To Disney World
Monday, February 4th 2019, 4:35 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dreams came true Monday for a Tulsa firefighter’s son, who's battling a condition that impacts his joints.
Brian Page has a condition called Arthrogryposis, which means some of his joints are fused in one position. He's already outlived the doctors' expectations.
His father, Robert Page, says "He's had 13 sugaries, we've spent months and months and months in the hospital. It's nice to finally get away, something special for him, and relax and not have to have a worry about anything."
The Make-A-Wish Foundation presented Brian and his family with a trip to Disney World.