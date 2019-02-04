News
OKC Police Pursuit Ends In Crash; Suspect In Custody
Monday, February 4th 2019, 4:11 PM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - Police are investigating following a short pursuit and crash in Southeast Oklahoma City.
According to reports, officers were in pursuit of a vehicle when it crashed into another vehicle at Southeast 44th And Eastern Avenue. The suspect is reportedly in custody.
Two people were transported from the scene.
At this time, there's no word yet on what started the pursuit, and police have not released the names of those involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.