Emergency Crews Responding To Multiple Crashes Along I-44 In OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Emergency crews are responding to multiple car crashes Monday afternoon.
The call for the first crash came in just before 2 p.m., when a semi overturned onto the service road at Interstate 44 and Southwest 104th Street, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
OKCFD says the semi was hauling fertilizer, which has spilled along the roadway. Crews are working to the clear that scene. At this time, no serious injuries have been reported.
A call for a second crash involving a semi came in around 2:10 p.m. at Interstate 40 and Douglas Boulevard, according to OKCFD.
Crews have also been called to a rollover crash at Southwest 31st and Western Avenue, along I-44.
As more information becomes available, we’ll update.