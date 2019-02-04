Gov. Kevin Stitt To Present His 1st State Of State Address
Gov. Kevin Stitt is presenting his first State of the State address to the Legislature. He plans to outline his plans to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.
Stitt has said his focus is on government transparency and accountability, but he also plans to ask the Legislature to spend more on education, specifically teacher raises.
Last week, the governor told the media he will focus on criminal justice reform in his State of the State address.
Specifically, he will try to change the way fees and fines are distributed to reduce the incentive district attorneys have for prosecuting cases.
The governor is also expected to ask the legislature to increase teacher pay to make Oklahoma teachers the highest paid in the region.
Finally, the governor has said he wants to put more money into the rainy day fund. The state is expected to close out 2019 with about $874 million in reserves.
The governor’s speech is expected to begin at 12:45 p.m. Monday and you can watch it live on News 9 or streaming on News9.com.