Daring Burglar Caught On Camera In NW OKC
Monday, February 4th 2019, 10:55 AM CST
Residents of the Canyon North neighborhood near Lake Hefner are reporting several recent car break-ins.
Surveillance video from December 30 shows a man walking by a car and into a married couple’s open garage door.
That suspect stole several items from one of the couple’s cars.
Three days earlier, McKenzie Sander said a thief got into her boyfriend’s truck and the trunk of her sister’s car.
“Not sure how,” she said. “Her car was locked and they cleaned out her trunk. They got Ugg boots, and just tons and tons of stuff.”