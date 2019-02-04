As CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has reported from the streets of Caracas, Guaidó has sought to keep up the pressure internally on Maduro as he gains international backing. Guaidó routinely joins the massive demonstrations in the streets of the capital, including the biggest one to date over the weekend, where thousands of Venezuelans are demanding change from the top.

The focus, as Palmer has reported, has been on pressuring Maduro's military commanders to abandon him and give their allegiance to Guaidó. Over the weekend the first senior member of Venezuela's military publically switch his loyalty to the "interim" government of Guaidó. Air force general Yanez Rodriguez said he was backing Guaidó, and claimed that 90 percent of the armed forces have lost faith in Maduro.

But as Palmer reported over the weekeend, Maduro still has supporters, thousands of whom staged a counter-demonstration on Saturday in Caracas. A new poll suggests, however, that they're in the minority; after years of economic decay, corruption and violence, the poll showed 82 percent of Venezuelans want Maduro to quit.

A meeting of senior leaders from 14 Latin American nations and Canada, known as the Lima Group, set for Monday in Ottawa was to focus on the standoff in Venezuela. All the countries involved have called for new elections in Venezuela, and this week they will discuss ways to increase the pressure on Maduro.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said humanitarian aid for Venezuela -- routed through Guaidó -- would be discussed in Ottawa. Getting foreign aid into the country, or even agreeing to do so, would be not only a humanitarian gesture but a highly symbolic and, for Maduro, emotive, signal that the obstinate president is losing control of his borders.