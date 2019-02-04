WHAT HAPPENED: The administration renegotiated a revised North America trade pact that scored wins for autoworkers and dairy farmers, but the deal needs approval from Congress. Trump got South Korea to agree to a rewrite of a 2012 trade deal in which Seoul submitted to quotas on its steel and aluminum exports to the United States and modestly opened South Korea’s auto market to U.S. automakers. Trump’s effort to reset trade with China has resulted in both nations increasing the tariffs that importers pay, which companies must absorb or pass on to consumers through higher prices. Negotiations continue, with the U.S. set to raise tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports in March if a deal is not reached.