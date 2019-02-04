News
OHP Searching For Fatal Hit And Run Suspect
Monday, February 4th 2019, 8:50 AM CST

STEPHENS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit and run.
Troopers said 23-year-old Raul Soliz was hit while he was riding his big on State Highway 53, in Stephens County, Friday night.
The driver of the car left the scene, but troopers were able to figure out the vehicle was a Chrysler Sebring.
Anyone with information is asked to call OHP at 580-353-0783.