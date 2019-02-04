Edmond Doctor Due In Court For Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Edmond Doctor charged with second degree manslaughter in a deadly drunk driving crash is headed back to court Monday.
In October, Dr. Bryan Perry was accused of driving his Mercedes on Interstate 35 in Edmond, and hitting the back of Nicholas Rappa's motorcycle.
The medical examiner's report indicated that Rappa died of blunt force trauma.
Perry is additionally charged with driving the under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal collision. Prosecutors claim Perry kept driving until he crashed into a light pole. Officials said Perry's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.
Perry was arrested and bonded out of jail, but in January, prosecutors asked for a judge to revoke his bond because he'd been caught drinking again.
He was sent back to jail until he could be checked into a treatment facility.
Perry is due back in court on Monday at 9 a.m. for a continued preliminary hearing.