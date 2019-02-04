2 Escape Overnight NW OKC House Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people escaped from a Northwest Oklahoma City house fire, overnight Monday.
According to officials, the fire took place near Northwest 172nd and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene they found the home damaged by a fire that had already burned out.
Crews were able to quickly knock down what was left of the fire.
Firefighters said residents were alerted of the fire by a smoke alarm.
"He said when he heard the smoke detector he went to the rear of the structure, said the fire was too big it was too hot. He was not able to get to the back there to be able to try and put it out himself and then he grabbed the other occupant and got out of the structure," said OKC firefighter Chris Blankship.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials believe it may have started near the rear of the home.