Fundraiser Leaves Guthrie Family Of Fire Victims Speechless
Hundreds of dollars and priceless community support has been given to the family of the woman and children who died a week ago in a fire.
Sunday, the Guthrie community gathered for a car wash fundraiser for the family of Paisley Evans, Bentley Evans, Carson Nyte and Melissa Evans.
The three children and one adult died tragically in an Oklahoma City fire, but are survived by a large Guthrie family.
“Guthrie strong it is unbelievable. Thank them so much for all their support throughout the week,” cousin of the victims, Chris Evans, said at the fundraiser Sunday.
Several people helped organize the event, led by Marsha Reece and her husband.
“The turnout is crazy. We're so amazed. This community comes together in such times like this,” Reece said.
Held in the Guthrie High School parking lot just hours before the Superbowl, hundreds of cars and donors showed up.
There was even a charity brigade of motorcycles to give hugs and money.
Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures graced the event, and Reece says that’s more than good luck.
“It's God just saying, ‘we're going to do this and we're going to have fun with it too,’” Reece said,
Evans was also thrilled with the turnout and weather.
“When they announced this carwash earlier in the week, I thought it was going to be 35 degrees like it's been. The weather has been fantastic,” Evans said,
For those who missed the fundraiser but still want to help the family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.