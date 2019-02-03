Suspect Admits To Killing Caddo County Man With Crowbar, Court Documents Say
Newly released court documents name Isaiah Whitefox Redbird as the suspect in a Caddo County murder investigation.
The crime dates back to September, and because the attack took place on tribal land, the case was turned over to the federal government.
Special agents with the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs said Redbird was caught in Arizona about one week after the murder. Redbird was arrested on a parole violation, and held until agents could question him.
The federal criminal complaint has revealed new details involving the case.
On September 12, the Carnegie Police Chief found a woman wandering the streets with a severe head injury. Police said the woman could not remember what happened to her.
Later, they found Byron Tongkemah lying on a mattress that was sitting under the carport of an abandon home. Police said the unnamed injured woman and Tongkemah were in a relationship.
Initially, authorities believed Tongkemah had been stabbed. News 9 has since learned that Isaiah Redbird admitted to attacking the couple with a crowbar while they slept.
Neighbors told investigators they saw Redbird near the scene on the night of the murder. Those tips led investigators to another home.
Agents reported that they talked to a separate witness and found the clothes Redbird committed in the murder in on that property. The clothing appeared to have been burned and where buried in the ground.
The sister of Byron Tongkemah said she continues to mourn the loss of her brother.
“There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of my brother. I miss him dearly,” said Michaela Yeahquo.
Investigators searched Facebook, and found Isaiah Redbird's profile. They located a post made on September 9th, “Mata la guey.”
A feature through Facebook translates those words into "Kill the dude."
Court documents said Redbird killed Tongkemah out of "retribution", claiming Tongkemah had killed someone else.
The Caddo County Sheriff's Office Facebook page listed Tongkemah as a person of interest in the death of Cindy Kaudlekaule. Her death was in October of 2017.
Tongkemah was arrested, but online court records show he was never charged in that investigation.
Now, it's Redbird who's locked up. Family told News 9 that Redbird has not been transferred back to Oklahoma yet. They still have many questions about the case.
“I have a lot of questions to ask about what had happened at the scene,” said Yeahquo. “I'm glad he is caught. I am glad they put him where he needs to go.”
His sister said that Tongkemah did not kill Kaudlekaule. She also adds that before her brother’s death, she had never heard of Isaiah Redbird.
Investigators said there is also surveillance tape, recorded at the Kiowa Casino, that connects Redbird to the murder.