News
OKC Woman Lucky To Escape Early Morning Fire
Oklahoma City, OK - A woman is lucky after escaping a fire this morning near NW 19th & Ann Arbor.
When firefighters arrived, they told us flames were coming out of the backside of the house. A woman was inside of the home but was not alerted to the fires.
She did get an assist from fire crews as dispatchers were able to call the house and wake her up.
"The first company on scene did open the front door, got the victim out and transferred to EMSA," said Acting OKC Fire Chief Greg Merrell.
The woman was checked out but was not injured. Fire crews say the woman is lucky because she has two smoke detectors but they were not working.