Good Samaritans Say They Helped Save Woman From OKC Fire
Witnesses say they helped save a woman during Friday night’s fire in Oklahoma City.
Firefighters say flames started on a stovetop in a home on South Youngs Boulevard and the fire quickly engulfed the home.
Witness Taylor Green says she was about to get dinner with her sister and boyfriend, when they noticed the flames. Green says when her boyfriend, Chayse Pittman, heard someone could be trapped inside, he ran toward the home.
Green says her boyfriend helped two women out of the home, one a resident, the other, a fellow Good Samaritan.
“We see another woman kind of fall out of the house and we pick her up and drag her, and I finally see Chayse come out,” Green described.
Firefighters confirm that they found a female victim in the front yard when they arrived. No one else was hurt, according to authorities.
The victim is in the hospital with burn wounds, but family tells News 9, she's doing ok.
“By the time the fire department got there the house was totally engulfed in flames. So, if Chayse hadn't gotten her out of there she might have not made it at all,” Green said.
Damages to the home are estimated at $20,000.