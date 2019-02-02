Group Accepting Donations For Widow, Young Daughter Of Fallen Louisiana Officer
Donations are being accepted to support the family of a Baton Rouge Police Officer who was killed in a wreck Friday afternoon during a funeral procession.
Cpl. Shane Totty, 31, was described by top law enforcement officials as a bright young man and one of the best the Baton Rouge Police Department had to offer. He had only been on the road in the motorcycle division for about six months before Friday.
“Cpl. Shane Totty lost his life doing what he loved most; serving the people of Baton Rouge, as he was escorting a funeral for a family of the BR community and was struck by a vehicle. He put up a good fight, but it was just too much for his body to handle,” wrote Behind the Line Baton Rouge, an organization dedicated to assisting police officers and their families in times of trouble.
Behind the Line Baton Rouge says their organization put together the fundraiser on behalf of the fallen officer’s widow, Catty Totty, and baby daughter, Peyton.
“It’s sad because he was a really bright young man and he had a bright future with the police department,” said BRPD Chief Murphy Paul.
As the investigation into the accident continues, top law enforcement officials ask that the community pause and remember what is truly important: a young man, husband, and father is no longer here.
“To leave a young wife and a young child like that, we ask that you remember him and his family in your prayers,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking the link here.
Community members can also send a check addressed to the Totty Family Fund by mailing it to: PO Box 2490, Denham Springs, La., 70726.