Federal Agents Called To Lawton Home After Man Arrested In Domestic Disturbance
LAWTON, Oklahoma - Police have identified the man responsible for triggering a mass response in a Lawton neighborhood.
The FBI, ATF, police, OHP, and bomb technicians remained on scene for more than 72 hours, investigating hazardous material recovered from a duplex.
With the FBI not yet willing to comment, whatever was found inside the building remains a mystery. According to those close to the investigation, it triggered a response from Quantico chemists.
"They've had up to 50 people, several white vehicles," said resident Fletcher Tilghman.
"When I drove home last night, I noticed they had the whole place lit up like a baseball field," said another resident.
A neighborhood was turned on its top following a search of the duplex. Curious neighbors watched as the area was taped off and locked down.
"I come to my parents every night, and for the last two nights they've had the entrance to that apartment blocked off," said one resident.
Records show the tenant, Phillip Heath, was arrested hours prior to the massive response following a domestic assault.
Police records showed a woman called 911 after Heath threatened to kill her with a shotgun.
Concerned neighbors like Tilghman weren’t sure what was inside.
"We thought that there might have been some kind of explosives, guns or meth back there," said Tilghman.
As hours turned into days, one resident says he was sure investigators were dismantling a meth lab. "I'm a recovering addict and I been around it. And I know what it smells like."
Without word from investigators, Tilghman says the neighborhood was on edge. He says according to rumors, what was going on behind his home was much larger than anyone could have imagined.
"Were told that it could have been nerve gas," said Tilghman "I thought of terrorist hitting one of the schools or city hall."
Heath is being housed in the Lawton City jail, and is expected to be transferred into federal custody.