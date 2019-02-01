“We take seriously incidents like those of the last few days at Carver. Transitional Center. That has already led to us shipping 15 inmates off to higher security after the incident last week with Mr. Cole.

We are investigating each of these incidents, as we do every serious incident in our state, and will take any appropriate and necessary action to resolve or correct any problems discovered.

We have also been at the facility, having frank discussions with its inmates about what is acceptable halfway house-level behavior. Deviation from that, like what we’ve had recently, will get them shipped back to higher security - i.e. prison.” – Spokesman Matt Elliott