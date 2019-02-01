Brennan's interview with the president comes days before his first State of the Union address in a divided government, and two weeks before government funding for several federal departments and agencies runs out on Feb. 15. The president continues to insist on billions for his border wall and has threatened to declare a national emergency at the border, which would give him the unilateral authority to use military funds to build a wall without a congressional appropriation. Pelosi postponed his State of the Union speech, which would have taken place this week, citing the government shutdown. She then re-invited the president to deliver his address Tuesday.