News
1 Transported To Hospital After House Fire In SW OKC
Friday, February 1st 2019, 8:05 PM CST
Updated:
One person was transported to a local hospital following a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Exchange around 8 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, firefighters located one victim suffering from burns laying outside of the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.
OKCFD says the home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with News 9 for updates.