One person was transported to a local hospital following a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City. 

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Exchange around 8 p.m. Friday. 

Upon arrival, firefighters located one victim suffering from burns laying outside of the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. No other injuries were reported. 

OKCFD says the home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

