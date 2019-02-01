News
Chelino's To Close Bricktown Location
A longtime restaurant is closing its Bricktown location on Saturday, according to their Facebook page.
Chelino's, a local Tex-Mex chain, will be shutting down its Bricktown location on Feb. 2 after 25 years of being in business at the location.
"Our family is agonized over this decision as each one of our location feels like an extension of our own family. We are proud and honored to have been part of Bricktown for these last 25 years," the family wrote on its Facebook page when it announced the closure.
There are 12 other Chelino's locations in Oklahoma.