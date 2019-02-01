Oklahoma Teacher Charged With Sex Crimes, Including Rape Against A Minor
Sweetwater, Oklahoma - A former state trooper and current Sweetwater teacher is accused of having sex with two high school students.
Documents say the Sweetwater Schools Superintendent reported this crime to law enforcement when a student showed her a screenshot of messages between science teacher Cameron Gladd and a sophomore.
The messages included explicit sexual references from Gladd.
The OSBI, along with the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office, began to investigate.
“It's absolutely imperative that these things are reported to law enforcement because again, these are unlawful or they're criminal activities,” OSBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beth Green said.
Investigators quickly discovered the communication between Gladd and the 16-year-old went beyond text messages.
Charging documents say Gladd inappropriately touched the girl, sometimes on school grounds.
Gladd is also accused of inappropriately touching a high school senior the previous school year.
The eight charges for Gladd include soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology, rape by instrumentation, forcible sodomy and sexual battery,
According to the sheriff’s office, Gladd was arrested Thursday after turning himself in, and bonded out immediately.
Gladd himself used to be in law enforcement as state trooper, before getting injured on duty in 2014. He was awarded a purple heart last year.
Now, Green is warning others to look out for alleged predators like Gladd.
“Any time somebody is abusing their power, of course that's disappointing, and again reiterates the fact that parents, teachers, everybody needs to be involved in paying attention and determining whether or not a relationship is appropriate or not,” Green said.