"Symbols have power and meaning and can mean different things to different people at different times and in different contexts," he added. "After having seen the red hat displayed so prominently in so many moments of anger, hate, and violence, to me?—?and many others?—?the hat began to symbolize exactly that: anger, hate, and violence. This was the context my tweet was meant to communicate. Unfortunately, the way I tried to communicate this ended up only amplifying the anger, and I apologize for that."