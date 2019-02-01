President Trump signaled he could declare a national emergency in order to unilaterally obtain funding for a southern border wall, suggesting that that declaration could come soon. Asked by reporters during a human trafficking event whether he was prepared to make such an announcement at the State of the Union address Tuesday, Mr. Trump said, "I'm saying, listen closely to the State of the Union. I think you'll find it very exciting."

When a reporter asked whether he expected to make the declaration, he said, "I don't want to say -- you'll hear the State of the Union and then you'll see what happens right after the State of the Union."

Mr. Trump said he's looking at declaring a national emergency because he doesn't believe that conferees will make a deal on border security funding. They have until February 15 to reach an agreement before government funding runs out again for several federal departments and agencies. Mr. Trump blamed Democrats for the stalemate. "I don't think Democrats want border security," he said.

But as far as the president is concerned, the wall will be constructed. "We're building the wall. It's going to get built one way or another," Mr. Trump declared. He added that the administration was working on a plan for a better and "far more beautiful wall." He also claimed, without naming any politicians, that many Democrats "want the wall."

"They think it's good policy for 2020," Mr. Trump said about Democratic opposition to the wall.