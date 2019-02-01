News
Great News! News 9 Signal Even Stronger
Friday, February 1st 2019, 1:11 PM CST
Updated:
Wanted to share some great news with you.
News 9 now has some better equipment installed, and our signal is even stronger.
If you’ve had issues getting News 9 over the air, please try doing a factory reset and then a full rescan of your TV.
If you can currently get us over the air or watch us on cable, you don’t need to do a thing.
We’re here to get you back up and running again, so if you need any help or have questions, please give us a call at 405-841-9199 or send an email to rescan@news9.net. Visit rescanoklahoma.com for instructions on how to rescan your TV.