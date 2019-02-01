News
Leopard Terrorizes Residents After Wandering Into Urban Area
A leopard strayed into a residential area in northern India on Thursday and injured at least four people before it was locked inside a room.
A group of rangers reached the area in Jalandhar city in northern Punjab state after residents alerted police.
The leopard bit one ranger and clawed two others when they tried to capture it with a net, and it injured at least one resident who pelted it with rocks.
The injuries were not life threatening.
Conflicts between humans and animals are on the rise in India, where people have begun living in areas near and even inside reserves.