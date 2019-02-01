News
Officials Investigate Body Found In SE OKC
Friday, February 1st 2019, 6:36 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are investigating after a body was found in in Southeast Oklahoma City.
According to officials, the body was found in the 600 block of Southeast 31st Street and South Byers Avenue.
Officials said officers responded to a noise disturbance around 5 a.m.
Police describe the deceased body as a Hispanic male.
The victim suffered from gun shot wounds, officials said.
There are currently no identified witnesses or suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.