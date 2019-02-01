Officials Decide Sunday Streetcar Service Will Continue
OKLAHOMA CITY - A board of trustees decided Friday that Sunday streetcar service will continue in downtown Oklahoma City.
The streetcars have been running for over a month.
Since, city and transportation officials have been monitoring ridership numbers on Sunday to decide if it was with running the service.
Ultimately, the decision is up to the Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority (COPTA) board.
Approving Sunday service means amending a few aspects of various agreements, as well as an additional $82,000.
Embark Public Information Officer. Michael Scroggins, told News 9 the funding is already in place.
The streetcars have been running on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, but after a little time to prepare Sunday service would run a full day (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.).
Regular service times will resume the following weekend, and then in April the full day schedule will begin.