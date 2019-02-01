2 Escape Overnight SW OKC House Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two women escaped a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City, overnight Friday.
According to officials, the fire was near South Penn Avenue and Exchange Avenue.
Fire crews said flames and smoke were coming from the rear and attack of the home. When they got inside, they found two females that were able to get out of the home.
Officials said it didn't look like a fire should have been able to spark. They also said there is no gas or electricity going to the home.
"Without electrical or gas service there chances are that this fire was possible started by somebody trying to keep warm tonight," said Bat. Cheif Chris Black.
The females are not the owners of the home.
