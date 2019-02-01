EMHS Basketball Hosting Raffle For Quail Ridge Apt. Fire Victims
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Memorial High School boys basketball team is hosting a raffle for victims of the deadly Quail Ridge Apartment Fire.
The basketball team says you can purchase $5 raffle tickets during their home game against Mustang High School Friday night at the gym doors and in the stands.
According to officials, one of the players, Jacob Eichler is the cousin of three of the four victims. Paisley and Brently Evans, along with their cousin Carson Nyte were staying with their aunt Melissa Evans.
Officials said donations will be accepted and checks can be made payable to Jackee and Nathan Evans, the parents of Bently and Paisley.
The drawing will take place during halftime of the boys varsity game, at 8 p.m.
The raffle includes four Thunder tickets at Club level for the Monday, February 11th game against the Portland Trail Blazers. As well as free food, drinks and parking.
Jckee Evans graduated from Edmond Memorial in 2004.