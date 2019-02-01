Okla. Mission Of Mercy Providing Free Dental Clinic For Uninsured
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy will be giving hundreds of uninsured and under insured people something to smile about Friday and Saturday at State Fair Park.
Volunteers and Dental professionals with the organization will be offering free dental clinic services at the event held in the Oklahoma Expo Hall.
Staff say they are going to try and see as many people as possible over the two days.
The goal is to give those who normally don’t have access to dental care a chance to take care of their dental health.
Doors at the Expo Hall for the event open at 5 a.m. and close by around 10 p.m.
Organizers say services are offered on a first come first serve basis.
Dental professionals will be offering things like cleanings, fillings, and extractions. They are also offering oral surgery, pediatrics, and hygiene.
This is the 10th year of the event.