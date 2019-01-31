OKC Residents Get A Look At New Scissortail Park Progress
Oklahoma City, OK - Hundreds of metro residents gathered in downtown Oklahoma City—getting a glimpse of the progress on the MAPS 3 Scissortail Park.
“We didn’t really have a city before MAPS and it’s amazing,” said Oklahoma City resident Pat Salame.
Salame has lived in Oklahoma City her entire life and says within the past year, she has watched it transform right before her eyes.
“I said that’s amazing! It’s like New York City! We are getting a Central Park! How cool is that?” said Salame.
In just over a year and a half, Maureen Heffernan President and CEO of Park Management Company says residents just like Salame have watched this area take shape, going from a blank slate to one of the city's crown jewels.
“Especially for young people moving to cities selecting where they want to live. This is a huge quality of life addition,” said Heffernan.
The upper park, expected to be unveiled in late September, will boast an outdoor pavilion, indoor outdoor cafe, a three-acre lake, dog park, interactive fountains, roller rink and impressive gardens.
“Instead of a usual city park, it will feel like a botanical garden. There are almost 1,000 trees,” said Heffernan.
Come fall, Heffernan says this construction site will be transformed into a place to relax, people watch, and enjoy programming.
“Think about this after a thunder game, or people riding bikes. now they can go to downtown and almost not have to hit a street, people can ride, walk and bike,” said Heffernan
And while the south park won't be completed until 2021-2022, Heffernan says it will offer a different set of features.
“That’s where a lot of the athletic fields are soccer fields, basketball court, pickle ball court that is a new sport,” said Heffernan.
The park's restaurant will be home to Spark, a place where you can grab a burger and custard.