Vigil Celebrates Lives Of 3 Children, Aunt That Died In OKC Apartment Fire
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Hundreds of people gathered together in Guthrie for a vigil to mourn the loss of their loved ones. Three children and their aunt were killed in an early morning apartment fire on Sunday.
That fire was at Quail Ridge Apartments.
Paisley Evans, Bentley Evans, Carson Nyte, and the children’s aunt Melissa Evans did not escape from the unit.
“We're going to make sure and focus of their character, because that's what people in Guthrie remember them by,” said Douglas Russell, their uncle. “It's a tremendous loss to us, one we will not soon get over.”
Firefighters said one person was able to escape from Melissa Evans’ apartment.
"Very sad situation here. The individual that did make it out was an adult male, who did jump off the balcony. He did sustain some 2nd-degree burns and injuries from the jump," said Benny Fulkerson of the OKC Fire Department.
OKCFD said nearly 50 firefighters responded to the incident. They encourage everyone to plan their fire escape and practice it multiple times a year.
Eight units were damaged, and the cause was undetermined.
Investigators believe there was a working smoke detector in Melissa's apartment. Firefighters also said that the fire did not appear to have been intentionally set.
But those aren't the questions on the families mind right now. They are still trying to find a way to get through each day.
There will be a car wash fundraiser held at Guthrie High School on Sunday, February 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds will help the family members of the victims.
There is also a GoFundMe page to help the family recover. Click the link if you would like to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/evansnyte
For those who can’t give financially, the family ask that you give your time. Their goal is to help burn victims who are still living and need support.
“Reach out to those people who have been hurt, and burned, and suffered in this kind of way. That would be paying tribute to our family,” said Russell.